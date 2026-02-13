VooPoo Launches New Pod in North America

VooPoo launched the NAVI × Cyph Kit 80K in North America, a long-lasting refillable pod system delivering up to 80,000 puffs with 30 mL e-liquid capacity per pod. The device features a 0.6 Ω dual mesh coil for dense vapor and enhanced flavor, a 1500 mAh battery for up to five days of use, and two vaping modes—Turbo and Norm—for customizable performance. Designed for easy refills with 12 flavor options, the NAVI × Cyph Kit 80K targets users transitioning from disposables, offering extended use, improved flavor, and compact portability in a single device.