VTA ‘Disappointed’ by Lack of Progress from FDA Roundtable

The Vapor Technology Association said it welcomed the chance to participate in a recent roundtable hosted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration focused on premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) submissions for electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS), calling the meeting an opportunity for small businesses to engage directly with regulators. In a statement, VTA Executive Director Tony Abboud said industry representatives advocated for a more transparent, standards-based regulatory framework that would allow companies to invest in vapor technology and navigate product reviews with clearer scientific expectations.

Abboud said VTA was encouraged by comments from FDA Commissioner Marty Makary acknowledging the need for predictability in regulatory standards but expressed frustration that some agency officials supported maintaining flexible or undefined scientific benchmarks.

“Small businesses made it completely clear that they wanted and needed transparent and objective scientific standards governing how vape products should be made and how they should perform,” Abboud said. “Unfortunately, we were disappointed by so many FDA representatives throughout the meeting who either argued for continued scientific ambiguity or completely rejected standards. Their comments signaled a lack of alignment among FDA leadership on providing clear and predictable scientific standards or guidance for our industry – or even benchmarks that would ensure product and consumer safety. We received no guarantee of additional clarity on the broken and opaque PMTA rule and process, which has been used to prevent access to the products that Americans who smoke want and need to quit smoking deadly cigarettes.”

The association argued that clearer regulatory guidance would align with broader free-market principles supported by Donald Trump’s policy agenda.