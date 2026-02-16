90% of Omanis Favor Tobacco Tax Hike

Oman’s Ministry of Health said that nearly 90% of its citizens support increasing taxes on tobacco products and banning smoking in open public spaces, according to findings from the 2025 National Survey on Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs). Minister of Interior Sayyid Dr. Sultan Yaarub Al Busaidi said the survey showed that one in six adult males currently uses tobacco, with manufactured cigarettes, pipes and shisha being the most common forms, while about 2% use e-cigarettes or smokeless tobacco. Conducted in collaboration with the World Health Organization, the nationwide study of more than 10,000 people is expected to “guide evidence-based health policies aligned with Oman Vision 2040 and global targets to reduce premature deaths from noncommunicable diseases.”