Malawi’s MNT Concerned Over CSR, Rogue Farmers  

Malawi’s Media Network on Tobacco (MNT) raised alarm over what it describes as persistently low levels of corporate social responsibility among tobacco buying companies, urging them to take meaningful steps to support farmers and surrounding communities. Speaking during an interface meeting with journalists, MNT President Alfred Chauwa also condemned the growing practice of farmers selling their tobacco before the official market opening, warning that it exposes them to exploitation. He said some farmers are accepting prices as low as K4,000 ($2.32) per kg, a move he described as damaging to livelihoods and the broader tobacco value chain.

Chauwa encouraged farmers to diversify into early maturing crops in line with the Tobacco Industry Act, which promotes agricultural diversification. He further highlighted the effects of climate change on farming, calling for increased participation in tree-planting initiatives to restore the environment. Expressing concern over declining tobacco quality in several areas, he urged farmers to adopt best agricultural practices to secure better prices. Chauwa also appealed to the government to deploy more extension workers to provide technical support, saying improved guidance is critical to boosting productivity, quality, and long-term sustainability in the tobacco sector.