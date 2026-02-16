No Injuries Reported at Plasencia Cigars Farm Fire

Plasencia Cigars confirmed that a fire broke out Friday, Feb. 13, at one of its farms in Nicaragua, but said the situation was quickly contained with no injuries reported. The company activated its emergency action plans and safety protocols immediately, coordinating response efforts with local authorities to bring the incident under control. Plasencia expressed gratitude to the Estelí Fire Department and first responders for their swift and professional response, adding that operations continue without interruption.

Néstor Andrés Plasencia, a fifth-generation member of the Plasencia cigar family, said the company was thankful the fire was contained and that employees were safe. He also acknowledged the support of fellow manufacturers in Estelí, describing the cigar community’s solidarity as a reflection of the collaborative spirit that defines the region’s tobacco industry.