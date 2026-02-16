Raids on Malaysian Vape Shops Show Overwhelming Compliance

The Malaysia E-Vaporizers and Tobacco Alternative Association (MEVTA) boasted that numerous “operations and raids” conducted by authorities over the last several weeks at vape retailers across the country found no drugs, hazardous substances, or prohibited products. “In most reported cases, actions were primarily focused on administrative and documentation compliance, while licensed and registered premises were found to have fully cooperated with authorities throughout the inspection process,” MEVTA said.

MEVTA President Mohamad Neezam Talib urged vape and tobacco alternative businesses to continue obtaining proper licenses and comply fully with Malaysian regulations, saying this is essential for consumer safety and industry accountability.