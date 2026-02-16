Stoker’s Offers Two New Dips

Stoker’s launched Stoker’s Proud, a new sub-brand “aimed at meeting growing demand for high-quality, value-priced smokeless tobacco.” Made with 100% American-grown tobacco from Kentucky and Tennessee and manufactured in the United States, Stoker’s Proud features a more traditional long cut format and is positioned as a complementary offering to the flagship Stoker’s line, the company says. The new products are available in two styles — Damn Straight, Long Cut and American Wintergreen, Long Cut — packaged in a classic 1.2-ounce can with an embossed metal lid.

Thomas Helms III, senior brand director at Stoker’s, said the launch allows the company to serve consumers seeking more affordable options while maintaining its American-made heritage and product standards.