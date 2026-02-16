W. Australia Focused on ‘Scourge’ Behind Illicit Tobacco

The Government of Western Australia announced sweeping reforms to the Tobacco Products Control Act 2006 aimed at crushing the illicit tobacco and vape trade, following the largest seizure of illegal products in state history. Under the proposed changes, individuals caught possessing large commercial quantities of illicit tobacco or vaping products could face fines of up to A$4.2 million ($3 million) and 15 years’ imprisonment, while companies could be fined up to A$21 million ($14.9 million) — the toughest penalties in Australia. The laws, to be introduced to Parliament on Feb. 17, would also allow store closures of up to 90 days during investigations. Premier Roger Cook described the illegal trade as a “scourge on our society,” blaming organized crime for fueling violence including firebombings and shootings targeting smoke shops across Perth.

Police Minister Reece Whitby said authorities have seized 1.26 million illicit cigarettes, 467 kg of tobacco, nearly 17,000 illegal vapes and A$770,000 ($547,000) in cash in the last year, with a further A$1.7 million ($1.2 million) in parcels intercepted across WA and Victoria. Health Minister Meredith Hammat said WA Health would work alongside police to swiftly shut down non-compliant retailers, with a second tranche of legislation later this year expected to address further measures, including potential eviction powers for landlords linked to illicit trade activity.