Bhutan Reviews Tobacco Act as Vaping Spikes

The National Council of Bhutan and the Bhutan Food and Drug Authority are reviewing the Tobacco Control Act of Bhutan to better regulate emerging products such as e-cigarettes and synthetic nicotine, following a sharp rise in imports and youth use. Trade data show e-cigarette imports surged from 994 units in 2022 to 448,086 units in 2025, valued at Nu 48.5 million ($533,000), while the National Health Survey 2023 reported overall tobacco use prevalence at 31.4%, with nearly one in five users also vaping. Officials say the amendments will clarify enforcement, strengthen inter-agency coordination, introduce product safety and nicotine limits, and enhance protections for minors, in line with Bhutan’s commitments under the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control. The proposed changes would also consolidate penalties, define compliance obligations for importers and retailers, and empower local authorities, marking the fourth revision of the law since its adoption in 2010.