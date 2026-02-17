TobaccoReporter logo

Dutch Customs Seize 12.5M Illegal Cigarettes in Two Weeks

Dutch investigators from the Fiscale Inlichtingen- en Opsporingsdienst seized 12.5 million illegal cigarettes in three separate operations over the past two weeks, preventing an estimated €4.2 million in lost excise revenue, according to the Ministry of Finance. The first haul, more than 3.5 million cigarettes, was uncovered on Jan. 28 in Rotterdam hidden inside a container of plastic crates, while a second seizure of 6.5 million cigarettes followed a customs check at Rotterdam port, where cartons were concealed within wooden sauna crates. A further 2.5 million cigarettes were found in raids at premises in Vlijmen and a warehouse in Den Bosch, with authorities stating the tobacco was intended for illegal sale in the Netherlands. One suspect has been arrested, and further arrests have not been ruled out.

