Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Economy and Commerce opened discussions on a draft law to overhaul regulations governing hookah bars, aiming to legalize and license the sector while reducing corruption and boosting state revenues. Developed at the request of the Prime Minister in November 2025, the proposal would allow hookah smoking in specialized licensed establishments, introduce mandatory licensing, enforce sanitary and fire safety standards, and create an official register of operators. Although current legislation bans smoking in public places, at least 33 specialized hookah bars are operating in Bishkek, with authorities collecting millions of soms in fines — penalties officials say are often treated by businesses as routine costs rather than deterrents. (1 som equals 0.011 USD)

Citing international examples such as Germany and United Arab Emirates, where licensing and strict compliance regimes are in place, the ministry argues that regulated legalization is more effective than outright bans, which in places like Kazakhstan have reportedly driven parts of the market underground. Business groups, including Horeca Club and Kyrgyz Obshchestvo, have expressed support for the licensing model, saying it would bring transparency, reduce corruption risks, and align the sector with public health and safety standards.