Pouch Boom Disrupting Scandinavian Tradition: Report

A report tracking more than 19 million online purchases between 2018 and 2025 suggests nicotine pouches are rapidly overtaking traditional snus in Sweden and Norway, signaling a cultural shift in Scandinavia’s long-standing oral nicotine market. The research found that tobacco-free nicotine pouches now account for the largest share of oral nicotine sales on leading regional e-commerce platforms, as consumers move away from tobacco-based snus. Globally, nicotine pouch sales have surged from roughly 292 million units in 2018 to more than 20 billion in 2023, with strong growth also reported in the UK and U.S. Study co-author Dr. Marina Murphy of Haypp Group said many users perceive pouches as a lower-risk alternative, underscoring the need for public health authorities to closely monitor the fast-evolving category and its broader implications.