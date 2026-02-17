Rejo Launches Cube in Japan

Rejo announced the global debut of Rejo Cube, which it describes as the world’s first modular heat-not-burn (HNB) device, launching in Japan on Feb. 16 through major e-commerce channels at a suggested retail price of JPY 6,980 ($45). The new device features a FlexiCube modular design with a magnetic heating pod and detachable battery available in three color options, allowing multiple combinations, along with a combined 2,250mAh battery capacity supporting up to 20 consecutive sticks per charge. Equipped with OmniHeat 360° heating technology for enhanced flavor delivery and a dual-mode system offering a standard 16-puff setting and a PlusEnjoy Eco Mode for extended use, the device also includes an interactive LCD display. The launch follows the introduction of Rejo Mate Air in Japan in 2025 and marks the company’s latest push to expand its presence in the HNB segment.