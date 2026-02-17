Riot Labs Launches Strawberry Orange Crush

UK e-liquid manufacturer Riot Labs launched Strawberry Orange Crush, which it describes as the “best e-liquid flavor ever made.” The new blend is billed as a rich, candied strawberry and orange fusion with a fresh citrus snap and icy finish. Known for its bold flavors, Riot Labs says the release supports its broader mission to challenge the status quo in smoke cessation by offering adult smokers compelling alternatives.

Sales Director Matt Crann said the flavor is designed to be “loud and unapologetic,” adding that innovation and standout taste are central to the brand’s identity. Strawberry Orange Crush is available online and in vape stores nationwide in 5mg, 10mg, and 20mg nicotine strengths, with prices starting at £3.99.