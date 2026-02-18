Altria Moving Forward with Smoke-Free Products

Altria Group, Inc. reaffirmed its 2026 full-year guidance at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference on February 18, projecting adjusted diluted EPS of $5.56 to $5.72, representing growth of 2.5% to 5.5% from a 2025 base of $5.42. CEO Billy Gifford and CFO Sal Mancuso told investors earnings growth is expected to be weighted toward the second half of the year, driven by a progressive increase in cigarette import and export activity, continued pricing power in the combustibles segment, and capital allocation including share repurchases. The company also emphasized its strategic pivot toward smoke-free products, including its on! nicotine pouch portfolio, positioning reduced-risk categories as a key long-term growth driver as cigarette volumes continue to decline.

“Long term, it’s important to compete in e-vapor with flavored products that meet evolving consumer preferences,” Gifford said. “We are working on a pipeline of products to drive to that future. The proliferation of illicit disposable products, slow pace of FDA authorizations, and the intellectual property landscape remain significant headwinds. We intend to maintain a measured approach to our investments in e-vapor, until the regulatory framework is functioning as intended and enforcement actions meaningfully address the illicit market.”