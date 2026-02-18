BAT Reaffirms FY26 Guidance at Low End of Target

British American Tobacco reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance with its presentation at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference today (Feb. 18), signaling results will land at the lower end of its previously issued targets. BAT CEO Tadeu Marroco and Reynolds American President David Waterfieldhe said the group expects constant-currency revenue growth of 3–5%, adjusted profit from operations growth of 4–6% (adjusted for Canada and weighted toward the second half) and adjusted diluted EPS growth of 5–8%. BAT said its smokeless portfolio — including Vuse, glo and Velo — reached more than 31 million adult consumers globally by the end of 2025, contributing 18.2% of its £25.6 billion annual revenue. The company is targeting 50 million smokeless consumers by 2030 and aims for these products to generate half of group revenue by 2035, as it continues its transition toward reduced-risk categories.

“We are committed to actively encouraging adult smokers, who would otherwise choose to continue to smoke, to make a full switch to smokeless alternatives,” Marroco said. “Regulation is not homogeneous globally. This affects not only which products are legally available for consumers, but also communication freedoms and excise levels.

“BAT has taken a consumer-led, multi-category approach from the outset. While initially more complex and costly to execute, it has proven to be the right strategy. Together with leveraging our brand building expertise, and global distribution reach, this enables us to maximize our opportunity – to switch smokers who would otherwise choose to continue to smoke, drive harm reduction, and create value.”