Indian Police Seize 2,700 kg of Illicit Tobacco Products

Police in India seized more than 2,700kg of banned tobacco products in Thirumudivakkam today (Feb. 18) following a tip-off about a Karnataka-registered truck allegedly transporting the contraband for local distribution. Officers traced the vehicle to the Thirumudivakkam industrial estate, where they found it parked alongside a smaller truck; suspects fled the scene as police approached. A search of the vehicles uncovered the banned tobacco products bundled and ready for transport. A case has been registered, and efforts are under way to identify and apprehend those involved in the smuggling operation.