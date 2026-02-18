La Aurora Joins CAA

The Cigar Association of America announced that La Aurora USA has joined the national trade body. La Aurora USA is the U.S. distribution arm of La Aurora, the Dominican Republic’s oldest cigar factory, founded in 1903, and manages sales and marketing of brands including La Aurora 1903, Preferidos 1903, ADN Dominicano, 107 and León Jimenes. CAA President Scott Pearce welcomed the company’s membership, citing its role in strengthening the association’s advocacy and industry data programs, while La Aurora USA CEO Ed McKenna said joining CAA will support collaboration across both premium and mass-market cigar segments.