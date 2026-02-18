Tobacco Products Market Projected to Hit $345B by 20230

According to The Business Research Company, the global tobacco products market continues to post steady gains, rising from $281.04 billion in 2025 to a projected $290.96 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.5%, with further growth expected to reach $344.75 billion by 2030 at a 4.3% CAGR. Sustained cigarette consumption in emerging economies, strong brand loyalty, expanding retail networks, and duty-free sales, alongside a shift toward smokeless, heated and next-generation nicotine products are expected to be the driving market forces. According to the report, future expansion will be supported by tighter regulations on combustible products, innovation in nicotine delivery systems, digital age-verification tools and product traceability investments. Regionally, Asia-Pacific led the market in 2025, followed by North America, and is expected to maintain its dominance amid continued consumption growth across key emerging markets.