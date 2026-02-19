BAT Funds $48M for Organigram’s Sanity Group Acquisition

Organigram Global Inc. revealed that it has entered into a subscription agreement with BT DE Investments Inc. – a wholly-owned subsidiary of British American Tobacco – to fund its previously announced acquisition of Sanity Group GmbH. Under the agreement, BAT will subscribe for 14,027,074 common shares at C$3 ($2.19) each and exercise top-up rights for 9,897,356 additional shares at C$2.335854 ($1.71), generating total gross proceeds of C$65.2 million ($47.6 million).

The proceeds, along with cash on hand and funds from a previously arranged up to $60 million senior secured credit facility, will be used to finance the cash portion of the acquisition, transaction costs, and general working capital. To ensure BAT does not exceed a 30% ownership threshold post-issuance, the company will issue non-voting Class A convertible preferred shares if needed, which can be converted into common shares under specified conditions. Shareholder approval for the acquisition and private placement will be sought at Organigram’s annual and special meeting on March 30, in compliance with TSX rules and related-party transaction regulations. The Board unanimously approved the deals, with BAT’s nominees abstaining from voting.