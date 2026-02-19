CDP Recognizes Pyxus for Work in Climate Change, Forestry

Pyxus International, Inc. was recognized as a global leader in environmental performance and transparency by CDP, earning “Leadership” status with improved A- ratings in both climate change and forestry. The company also maintained a “Management” level B rating in water security, reflecting its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, strengthen water stewardship, and mitigate deforestation across its global operations. CEO Pieter Sikkel said the recognition highlights Pyxus’ disciplined execution, transparent reporting, and collaboration throughout its value chain.

CDP’s 2025 evaluation assessed more than 23,100 entities worldwide, with scores ranging from A to D-. Pyxus has reported greenhouse gas emissions to CDP since 2009, added water security disclosures in 2014, and began reporting forestry data in 2020.