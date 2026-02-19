Indonesian Health Groups Push to Regulate Vape Packaging

Indonesian health groups are pressing the Ministry of Health to immediately mandate pictorial health warnings and standardized packaging for e-cigarettes, citing rising youth use and regulatory gaps. The Indonesian Health Policy Room, TCSC–IAKMI, and CISDI warned that colorful vape packaging and weak oversight increase the risk of nicotine addiction and exposure to illicit substances among adolescents, and called for stronger enforcement and a ban on e-cigarette advertising on social media.

Citing national data showing high smoking rates among teens, the groups urged swift regulatory action to curb youth uptake and close oversight gaps.