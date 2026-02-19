Jordan Leverages Ramadan to Fight Smoking

Jordan’s Coalition of Health Associations launched its first nationwide awareness campaign, “Ramadan Without Smoking,” at an event held at the National Library of Jordan, bringing together health professionals, medical students and community members. Announced on February 18, the initiative seeks to leverage the holy month of Ramadan as a catalyst for smoking cessation, highlighting the health, social and economic harms of tobacco and e-cigarette use. The coalition called for stronger institutional partnerships and expanded community outreach to reduce tobacco use, particularly among youth, and said further awareness and prevention programs will be rolled out in the coming months.