Retailer Offers Comprehensive UK Vape Tax Guide

Vape and Go, a UK-based online vape retailer, released an updated, comprehensive UK vape tax guide to explain HMRC’s upcoming Vaping Products Duty, set to take effect on October 1. The guide outlines the confirmed flat-rate tax of £2.20 per 10ml of vaping liquid, including nicotine-free products, and details the new Vaping Duty Stamps scheme, which requires stamps to be affixed to all retail packaging. The guide also clarifies timelines for registration, duty calculation examples for popular pod and refill formats, and what remains pending, such as the personal duty‑free allowance. Founder Salman Essap emphasized that the guide aims to help adult customers and the retail supply chain understand compliance requirements and navigate the changes as the tax comes into force.