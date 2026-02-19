Thai Smugglers Move to ‘Ant-Worker’ Tactics as Seizures Increase

The Thai Customs Department has intensified its crackdown on tax-evading goods, seizing more than 27.3 million foreign cigarettes and 205,445 e-cigarette units worth an estimated 169.6 million baht ($5.4 million) between October 2025 and mid-February 2026. Director-General Phanthong Loykulnunt said smuggling networks have shifted to “ant-worker” tactics, moving contraband in small parcels via private couriers and concealing goods in commercial lorries to evade checkpoints, prompting authorities to deploy handheld X-ray scanners nationwide. Major operations included a Central Thailand raid with Mae Klong Customs that uncovered 12.5 million cigarettes valued at 62 million baht ($2 million), seizures worth 36 million baht ($1.2 million) in Songkhla and Tak Bai, and a Bangkok raid in Khan Na Yao district that netted hybrid e-cigarettes and IQOS devices worth 10 million baht ($320,000). At Bangkok Port, Customs and the Department of Special Investigation inspected seven overdue containers, discovering over 46,000 disposable vapes hidden among legitimate cargo.