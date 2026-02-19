Tobacco Associates Hosting 79th Annual Meeting March 6

Tobacco Associates will hold its 79th Annual Meeting on March 6, at the Wilson County Agricultural Center, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by lunch. This year’s theme, “Beyond the Bale: Building Value through Partnership,” will emphasize the importance of collaboration in strengthening export promotion efforts and expanding global opportunities for U.S. flue-cured tobacco.

The program will feature remarks from Scott Sink, president of the Virginia Farm Bureau; Kristi Boswell, agriculture regulatory counsel at Alston & Bird, who will provide updates on H-2A AEWR litigation; Dr. Jeffrey Dorfman, Hugh C. Kiger Distinguished Professor at North Carolina State University, discussing planting considerations and economic outlooks; Scott Gupton, Country manager at Alliance One International, presenting the global flue-cured outlook; and Kimberly Foley, executive director of TA, delivering the association’s annual export promotion report. Staff members representing members of Congress and candidates are also expected to speak.

TA’s programs are designed to stimulate export demand for all U.S.-produced flue-cured tobacco. Attendees are asked to confirm participation by March 3.