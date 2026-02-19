Zimbabwe Hopes PMI Return Stabilizes Tobacco Market

Philip Morris International is set to re-establish its presence in Zimbabwe nearly two decades after exiting the market, with a high-level delegation led by Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Christos Harpantidis scheduled to visit Harare this week following talks between Foreign Affairs Minister Amon Murwira and PMI executives at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Discussions are expected to focus on value addition, local manufacturing, sustainability and ESG standards, aligning with the Government’s Tobacco Value Chain Transformation Plan to grow the sector into a $5 billion industry as planted hectarage for 2025/26 rises 42%.

Industry observers say PMI’s return could help offset reduced purchases from China Tobacco International Group, which plans to cut Zimbabwe orders by up to 15%, potentially stabilizing demand for the country’s 120,000 smallholder farmers. While some analysts caution about global anti-smoking trends, others view the move as renewed investor confidence and a boost to diversification, especially as PMI signals interest in integrating Zimbabwe more deeply into its global supply chain.