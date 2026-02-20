K&H Announces Agenda for Industry Law Symposium

Keller and Heckman LLP announced the agenda for its 10th Annual E-Vapor, Nicotine, and Tobacco Law Symposium, scheduled for May 4–5, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada, ahead of the CHAMPS Trade Show. The two-day seminar will feature the firm’s attorneys alongside industry and scientific guest speakers, offering in-depth insights into legal, regulatory and scientific developments affecting tobacco, nicotine and CBD/hemp product manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and retailers. Organizers also reminded prospective attendees that the super early-bird registration rate expires February 20.