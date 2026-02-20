TobaccoReporter logo

Pakistani Governor Calls for More Revenue to Tobacco Farmers

Faisal Karim Kundi, governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said the province—Pakistan’s largest tobacco producer—does not receive a fair share of industry profits and tax revenues, despite its significant contribution to national output. Speaking during a meeting at Governor House with Pakistan Tobacco Board Secretary Fakharuddin Khan, officials noted that tobacco is cultivated across districts including Swabi, Mardan, and Charsadda, generating Rs320 billion ($1.2 billion) annually and supporting around 1.2 million livelihoods nationwide, while contributing Rs483 billion ($1.7 billion) in Federal Excise Duty and Sales Tax in FY2024-25. The governor called for greater reinvestment in the province, stronger farmer protections, transparent procurement, adoption of modern farming practices and expanded exports to bolster both provincial and national economic stability.

