CAPHRA Says FCTC’s Campaign Ignores THR Facts

The Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates criticized the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control for what it calls an uncompromising stance on tobacco harm reduction, noting the treaty has fallen short of its 30% global tobacco use reduction target by 2025, with adult smoking prevalence still around 20% two decades after adoption.

“By automatically dismissing every piece of evidence as ‘tobacco industry interference,’ the FCTC isolates itself from science,” CAPHRA said. “This political reflex perpetuates smoking-related harm, favoring illicit markets rather than public health.”

Citing international examples, the group points to Japan’s uptake of heated tobacco products, New Zealand’s vaping-led smokefree strategy, Sweden’s oral nicotine model, and high rates of former smokers among UK vapers as evidence that regulated alternatives can accelerate smoking declines. The organization is urging FCTC parties to engage more openly with emerging THR data ahead of upcoming Conferences of the Parties, warning that prohibitionist approaches risk blocking potential health gains.