Hong Kong Police Seize 2.2M Smuggled Cigarettes

Hong Kong police and customs officers seized more than HK$10.2 million ($1.3 million) worth of suspected illicit cigarettes during a joint Lunar New Year marine operation on Feb. 21. Acting on suspicious activity in Sai Kung and Lantau Island, officers intercepted two unlit speedboats allegedly transferring contraband to shore, recovering over 2.2 million cigarettes with an estimated duty value of HK$7.4 million. Suspects fled toward mainland waters, while a truck linked to one case was impounded as the investigation continues.