Pakistani Growers Seek Help Over Issues with Tobacco Companies

The chairman of the Tobacco Growers Association in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Daud Jan Khan, said 2026 had the potential to be one of the worst years for growers, accusing national and multinational purchasing companies of exploitative practices and alleging that the Pakistan Tobacco Board (PTB) failed to enforce agreements under Martial Law Order 487 or ensure proper use of cess funds for tobacco-growing regions. Khan led a seven-member delegation that met with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, who, after the meeting, pledged to address farmers’ concerns on a priority basis.

Khan also claimed exports declined due to harassment of small dealers by tax authorities and said the governor promised to convene a joint meeting with companies and PTB officials after Eidul Fitr to seek solutions.