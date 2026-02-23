PMI Ramps Up Zyn Production in New Colorado Plant

Philip Morris International said it has launched “large-scale production” of its ZYN nicotine pouches at a new 600,000-square-foot facility in Aurora, Colorado, representing a $600 million investment as U.S. demand for oral nicotine products accelerates. The plant, which began limited production in September 2025 as construction continued, is expected to generate more than $1 billion in economic contributions for the Denver-area suburb as it becomes fully operational in 2026, will host at least 500 full-time employees, and generate upward of $550 million annually in economic benefits statewide.