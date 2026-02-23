Study Warns Gen Z Getting Misinformation on Smoking, Vaping

Declining smoking rates in the UK have been partly attributed to smokers switching to vaping, with daily smoking falling from 20.2% in 2011 to 9.1% in 2024, according to NHS data. However, growing misperceptions about the relative risks of vaping may be undermining that progress, particularly among younger adults. A long-term study by University College London found that the proportion of smokers who believed e-cigarettes were less harmful than cigarettes dropped from 44% in 2014 to 27% in 2023, while a majority came to believe vaping is as harmful or more harmful than smoking. Separate research from Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) reported that 56% of adults and 63% of young people now hold that view.

Markus Lindblad, head of external affairs at Haypp, argues that sustained negative media coverage and online misinformation are contributing to confusion about relative risk, potentially discouraging smokers from switching to alternatives. He contends that for Gen Z—who may have had less exposure to traditional anti-smoking campaigns—frequent warnings about vaping, combined with less visible messaging about the harms of combustible tobacco, may distort perceptions. Public health bodies including the Royal College of Physicians have previously called for clearer communication to address false beliefs about nicotine alternatives, while continuing to support enforcement measures to curb youth uptake.

“For Gen Z, who may not have had the same exposure to anti-smoking information as previous generations, they are encountering negative information about vapes far more frequently than negative information about cigarettes,” Lindblad said. “It is unsurprising, then, that their understanding of the relative risk between vapes and cigarettes is inaccurate.”