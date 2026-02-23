UK’s Tobacco and Vapes Bill to Enter Report Stage

Members of the House of Lords will begin report-stage scrutiny of the UK’s Tobacco and Vapes Bill tomorrow (Feb. 24), marking a further phase of detailed examination and amendments. The legislation proposes a generational smoking ban that would make it illegal to sell tobacco to anyone born on or after January 1, 2009, with the legal age rising by one year annually from 2027, alongside tighter regulation of vapes and other nicotine products, including potential advertising restrictions.

Peers are suggesting amendments covering a possible increase in the sales age to 21, stricter age verification requirements, expanded powers to restrict product sales, greater transparency of tobacco sales data, and the creation of a youth vaping and waste taskforce. For retailers, particularly convenience stores, the bill could significantly alter compliance requirements, complicating age checks as different thresholds apply across tobacco, alcohol and other age-restricted categories.