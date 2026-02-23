Zimbabwe Getting ‘Climate Smart’ in its Climb to 500M Kg

Zimbabwe’s tobacco industry is set to transition from rain-fed farming to “climate-smart production” (i.e. drought-tolerant varieties, improved crop rotation, improved soil management, etc.) under the Tobacco Value Chain Transformation Plan 2 (2026–2030), unveiled at a stakeholder workshop on February 19. The blueprint targets production of 500 million kg of tobacco annually and aims to grow the sector’s value from $1.2 billion to $7 billion by 2030, while increasing value addition from 11% to 30%. Officials said the plan will localize at least 70% of industry financing, expand export markets under the “Zimbabwe Tobacco” brand, and align production with Environmental, Social and Governance standards, including mandatory afforestation, elimination of child labor, and implementation of a digital traceability system to enhance sustainability and global competitiveness.