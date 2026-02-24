22nd Century Reports Momentum for VLN Products

22nd Century Group touted early sales momentum for its VLN low-nicotine cigarettes, distributing approximately 8,800 cartons to about 1,700 new retail outlets nationwide in the fourth quarter of 2025, with initial sell-through data indicating growing adoption across its 22nd Century VLN, Pinnacle VLN, and Smoker Friendly VLN brands. The company said expanding retail placement across convenience stores, wholesalers, and independent chains supports its plan to exceed 5,000 points of distribution in 2026.

22nd Century positioned its progress alongside regulatory developments, including a January 2025 proposed rule by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to cap nicotine levels in cigarettes at 0.7 mg per gram of tobacco, and broader global support for nicotine reduction under the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.