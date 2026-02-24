Atlas IoT Gets USPTO Grant for Age-Restricted Vape Technology

Atlas IoT announced that it secured a patent grant from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for an age-restricted device and system designed for electronic nicotine delivery systems, positioning the technology as a potential pathway to strengthen regulatory compliance and support broader adult-focused flavor approvals. The company’s standalone system uses AI-powered age verification to confirm users are 21 or older without requiring app downloads or storing personal data, followed by a one-time thumbprint enrollment that serves as the device’s unlocking mechanism. A secondary bioimpedance sensor embedded in the mouthpiece is designed to prevent use by minors, creating a dual-verification process intended to block unauthorized access.

Atlas IoT said it has requested a Q-Submission meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to discuss a Component Premarket Tobacco Product Application covering the device’s core technology, with plans to partner with e-liquid manufacturers that would file their own PMTAs for compliant flavored pods. The company also emphasized domestic manufacturing and FDA-registered filling operations for its replaceable pods, contrasting its compliance-focused model with the illicit disposable vape market. Atlas IoT said that, if authorized, its platform could establish a new standard for age-restricted ENDS products in the regulated U.S. market.