De Facto Flavor Ban Threatens German Harm Reduction

Germany is advancing a draft regulation to ban menthol and other vape flavors containing synthetic cooling agents, with implementation possible in 2026 under the Federal Ministry for Agriculture and Food, according to Filter magazine. The Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR) says cooling agents may make vaping easier to inhale and potentially increase nicotine intake, particularly among youth, though it acknowledges that coolants are “poorly researched,” with “very limited” data to back these claims.

Critics, including the Bundesverband Rauchfreie Alternative, argue the measure amounts to a de facto flavor ban because cooling agents are widely used in e-liquids. They warn it could undermine harm-reduction efforts in Germany, where smoking rates remain high despite a 2020 menthol cigarette ban aligned with European Union rules.

Opponents say restricting flavored vapes risks pushing consumers back to combustible cigarettes or into illicit markets. Heino Stover, professor of social science addiction research at Frankfurt University of Applied Sciences, told Filter that the “scientific evidence is not there” to warrant such a sweeping ban. “A ban on flavors will not help decrease the high smoking prevalence,” he said. Germany’s aim of reducing its smoking rate to 5% or below by 2040 already seemed ‘unrealistic’ before the proposed ban; it now looks even more unrealistic.”

The draft remains under review.