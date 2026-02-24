Taiwan Fines Top $28M Since Vape Laws Changed

Taiwan’s Health Promotion Administration said authorities have imposed NT$880 million ($28 million) in fines over the past three years for illegal e-cigarettes and unapproved heated tobacco products, following amendments to the Tobacco Hazards Prevention Act that took effect in March 2023. As of the end of January, officials had conducted more than 970,000 on-site and online inspections, issuing 10,084 penalties — 3,266 related to e-cigarettes and 6,818 to heated tobacco products — including 204 cases tied to online platforms and 2,033 involving illegal use. The agency reiterated that e-cigarettes remain illegal in Taiwan and warned of health risks.