UK Awards Contract for Vaping Duty Stamps Program

SICPA, a Swiss private technology company that specializes in digital sovereignty and secure public services, announced that it, along with partner Cartor Security Printers, received the contract from His Majesty’s Revenue & Customs to deliver a secure tax stamp and track-and-trace system for vape products in the UK.

Selected following a multistage procurement process launched in July 2025, the consortium secured a five-year contract, with an option for a one-year extension, after a detailed technical and financial evaluation. The system will be introduced in phases, beginning with a transitional duty stamp in April, followed by an enhanced stamp integrated with a full track-and-trace solution from October.

Cartor will produce the tax stamps with core physical security features, while SICPA will add advanced material and digital protections, manage coding and the T&T platform, and oversee stakeholder registration, stamp ordering and payments, and compliance monitoring across the vape supply chain. Digital market intelligence tools, enforcement audit devices, and consumer verification applications will further support the detection of fraud and counterfeit activity.