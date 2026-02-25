Big Smoke Florida Details Announced

Tickets have gone on sale for Big Smoke Florida, which returns May 8 to Eden Roc Miami Beach, “bringing a one-night cigar celebration to South Florida” hosted by Cigar Aficionado and parent company M. Shanken Communications. The event will feature more than 20 participating cigarmakers — including A.J. Fernandez, Arturo Fuente, Padrón, Oliva, Rocky Patel, and Romeo y Julieta — offering premium cigars alongside spirits and cuisine. VIP admission begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by general admission at 6:30 p.m., with VIP ticket holders receiving early access and an exclusive sampling of selections from Cigar Aficionado’s 2025 Top 25 Cigars list.