Canada’s Vape Shops Struggle with Compliance: Report

Nearly half of Canada’s specialty vape retailers were found non-compliant during federal inspections between April 2024 and March 2025, according to a new enforcement report from Health Canada. Inspectors found 43% of 546 specialty stores breached the Tobacco and Vaping Products Act and the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act, resulting in product seizures at 235 locations — up from 38% non-compliance the previous year.

Violations most commonly involved prohibited flavor promotion, improper health warnings, and nicotine concentrations exceeding 20 mg/mL. In contrast, fewer than 1% of 2,136 gas and convenience stores inspected were non-compliant. Manufacturer oversight also revealed compliance gaps, with 45% of 343 samples collected from 119 producers failing key regulatory requirements, prompting the seizure of 286,764 non-compliant products.