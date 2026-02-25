FRE Sponsors Four Races for Taylor Reimer Racing

FRE Nicotine Pouches partnered with Taylor Reimer Racing as the Official Nicotine Sponsor for four marquee events in the 2026 ARCA Menards Series season. FRE will serve as the primary sponsor for Taylor Reimer at Talladega Superspeedway (April 25), Berlin Raceway (June 20), Elko Speedway (June 27), and Phoenix Raceway (October 17), with branding featured on the car, driver suit, and helmet. The company said the collaboration aligns its performance-focused nicotine pouch brand with one of stock car racing’s rising drivers, extending beyond race weekends into integrated content and appearances.