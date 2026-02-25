Haypp Releases New Guidance on Nicotine Pouches

Online nicotine retailer Haypp has voluntarily adopted a 20 mg per pouch cap across its e-commerce platforms and is urging the UK government to formalize that as the limit as it develops a regulatory framework under its Tobacco and Vapes Bill. The company, which serves more than 1.1 million customers globally, says proportionate limits would protect consumers while preserving nicotine pouches as a viable reduced-risk alternative to cigarettes. Dr. Marina Murphy, Haypp’s senior director of scientific affairs, said a 20 mg maximum provides a nicotine experience comparable to smoking without enabling “ultra-strength” products to proliferate, with some reportedly containing up to 150 mg per pouch.