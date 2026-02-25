Indonesian Retailers Ban Vape Sales to Under-21s

The Indonesian Vape Retailers Association (Arvindo) instructed all member stores to stop selling e-cigarettes to customers under 21, requiring retailers to display 21+ signage, and verify age with valid identification. Chairman Fachmi Kurnia said the move supports government efforts to curb youth access, a position echoed by the Tar and Smoke Free Movement, which maintains that alternative tobacco products should be reserved for adult smokers. Arvindo also urged policymakers to adopt science-based regulation and consider vaping’s harm-reduction potential, citing a 2025 JAMA Network study showing e-cigarettes were the most commonly used quit aid in England. The call comes as Indonesia faces persistently high smoking rates, with government data estimating 70 million active smokers, including significant youth prevalence.