KT&G First to Cancel Shares Under Revised Act

KT&G said it will cancel 10.9 million treasury shares worth approximately 2 trillion won ($1.4 billion), becoming the first company to act under South Korea’s newly revised Commercial Act requiring the retirement of treasury stock within set deadlines. The board-approved cancellation, equal to about 9.5% of outstanding shares, will be put to shareholders on March 26 alongside bylaw amendments to strengthen governance, including provisions for electronic shareholder meetings and expanded audit committee representation. The move builds on KT&G’s 3.7 trillion won ($2.6 billion) shareholder return program launched in 2024, under which the company has already retired 19.2 million shares and returned more than 2.3 trillion won ($1.6 billion) through dividends and buybacks.