NewCo Raises $41K for Clean Water in Africa

NewCo announced it raised $41,500 in 2025 through customer donations and a give-back initiative tied to African-origin tobacco shipments, with the company contributing $300 for every container shipped. The funds, directed to Good For Better e.V., have supported clean water projects benefiting more than 6,500 people across Africa. The program will continue through 2026, with NewCo encouraging customers to source African-origin tobacco to trigger automatic contributions or make direct donations to the NGO. According to the company, the initiative has reduced reliance on wood to boil unsafe water, lowered illness rates, cut plastic bottle use, and generated monthly savings for participating families.