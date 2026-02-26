FDA COO Says Balance is the ‘Gold Standard’

In an open letter today (Feb. 26), FDA Deputy Commissioner for Operations and Chief Operating Officer Dr. Barclay Butler underscored the FDA’s dual mandate to promote regulatory transparency while rigorously safeguarding sensitive commercial and personal data submitted by regulated industries. Titled, “Why Protecting Confidential Information is Key to the FDA’s ‘Gold Standard,’” his remarks highlighted the agency’s role as both public health watchdog and custodian of proprietary information, emphasizing that while the Freedom of Information Act supports disclosure, statutes such as the Trade Secrets Act and Privacy Act require strict confidentiality around trade secrets, confidential commercial information (CCI), personal health data, and law enforcement materials.

Barclay reiterated that manufacturing processes, product formulas, financial data, and other proprietary submissions remain legally protected, a subject of particular importance tobacco and nicotine product companies navigating the FDA’s premarket review pathways. He also stressed the importance of shielding adverse event reports, inspection records, and internal deliberative documents to preserve investigative integrity and candid scientific review. Barclay said that improper disclosure can carry criminal liability and undermine market fairness, particularly given the market-moving potential of regulatory decisions. He said the FDA’s strict ethics and insider trading safeguards are central to maintaining trust, institutional integrity, and a level playing field across regulated sectors.