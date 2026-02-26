Malaysian Vape Ban Would Leave 1.4M Users in Limbo

Malaysia is moving toward a nationwide vape ban that could leave an estimated 1.4 million adult users in limbo, as policymakers weigh stricter enforcement under the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 and a possible phase-out of open and closed pod systems by 2026. While the government cites concerns over youth uptake and illicit drug-laced liquids, consumer groups and some public health experts warn that prohibition may drive sales underground or push former smokers back to combustible cigarettes, which remain far more prevalent among Malaysia’s 4.8 million smokers.